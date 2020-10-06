LOWELL (CBS) – A Lowell woman who lost her father to the coronavirus says she is insulted by the President’s comments about it. Earlier this week, President Trump tweeted “Don’t be afraid of COVID” during his stay and treatment for the virus at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Rhiannon Archambault, who lost her father to COVID-19 and whose mother is still recovering, said the comment hurt.

“I actually used the phrase, I feel like I’m being slapped in the face. It hurts. It’s not fair to me or any other victim of this pandemic,” she said.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Archambault’s father, Ronald, succumbed to the virus in on June 11. Her mother, Shirley, was on a ventilator battling the virus at the same time.

“She woke up and my dad was gone. And we had to break the news to her about that,” Archambault said.

Archambault also takes issue with the President comparing the coronavirus to the flu.

“My dad, it caused him kidney failure, bacterial infections, his lung collapsed. My mother had a 109-degree fever, she had a heart attack, she has permanent lung scarring and she can’t walk. It’s not the flu,” she said.

Archambault’s feelings do not translate into ill will. She says she has experienced too much pain to wish it on anyone else.

“I don’t want to ever have to see anyone go through this again,” she said.