BOSTON (CBS) – Kamila Guimaraes, the mother who was critically hurt when a stolen pickup truck crashed into the Boston Public Garden last week, got married just two weeks ago, according to a friend who is helping raise money for her care.

Guimaraes was entering the garden with a friend on October 1 when the pickup truck came speeding at them. Investigators said Guimaraes tripped on a high heel and couldn’t get out of the way before she was hit.

The driver, identified by police as 58-year-old Keith Andrade, walked away after the crash. He was arrested several hours later.

Guimaraes was rushed to Tufts Medical Center where she remains in critical condition, according to Selma Parker Reynolds who has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for her care.

Reynolds said Guimaraes has a 9-year-old son that she cares for with her new husband, who she married two weeks ago.

“Kamila is a very special lady and we are all praying for her recovery,” Reynolds wrote.

Andrade is being held on $20,000 bail. Prosecutors said he stole the pickup truck shortly before the crash.

According to WBZ-TV I-Team sources, a firefighter left the truck running outside the Boylston Street fire station Thursday afternoon when a man stole it and took off. A short time later, it crashed through the garden gate at the corner of Boylston and Charles Street South.

Andrade is facing several charges including larceny of a motor vehicle, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and leaving the scene of an accident.

If you would like to donate to the fund for Kamila Guimaraes, click here.