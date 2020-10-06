CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – Kamila Guimaraes, the mother who was critically hurt when a stolen pickup truck crashed into the Boston Public Garden last week, got married just two weeks ago, according to a friend who is helping raise money for her care.

Guimaraes was entering the garden with a friend on October 1 when the pickup truck came speeding at them. Investigators said Guimaraes tripped on a high heel and couldn’t get out of the way before she was hit.

The driver, identified by police as 58-year-old Keith Andrade, walked away after the crash. He was arrested several hours later.

The truck crashed through the gate of the Public Garden, Oct. 1, 2020. (WBZ-TV)

Guimaraes was rushed to Tufts Medical Center where she remains in critical condition, according to Selma Parker Reynolds who has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for her care.

Reynolds said Guimaraes has a 9-year-old son that she cares for with her new husband, who she married two weeks ago.

“Kamila is a very special lady and we are all praying for her recovery,” Reynolds wrote.

Kamila Guimaraes. (Photo credit: Selma Parker Reynolds)

Andrade is being held on $20,000 bail. Prosecutors said he stole the pickup truck shortly before the crash.

According to WBZ-TV I-Team sources, a firefighter left the truck running outside the Boylston Street fire station Thursday afternoon when a man stole it and took off. A short time later, it crashed through the garden gate at the corner of Boylston and Charles Street South.

Andrade is facing several charges including larceny of a motor vehicle, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and leaving the scene of an accident.

If you would like to donate to the fund for Kamila Guimaraes, click here.

