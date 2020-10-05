'Real Risk' For Coronavirus Outbreak On Patriots Road Trip, Despite Negative TestsFor Patriots players and coaches, the road trip to play the Chiefs doesn’t come without risk of a potential coronavirus outbreak.

Jaylen Brown Earns NBA Community Assist AwardCeltics swingman Jaylen Brown has been named one of the NBA's five recipients of the End of Season NBA Cares Community Assist Award, the league announced Monday.

Tuukka Rask 'Remains A Big Part' Of Bruins Roster, According To Don SweeneyIf the Bruins are thinking of trading goaltender Tuukka Rask, Boston GM Don Sweeney is doing his best to keep it a secret.

NOW What Are We Watching For In Monday Night's Patriots-Chiefs Clash?We will be getting our Patriots-Chiefs showdown on Monday night, just not the matchup anyone was anticipating.

Patriots RB Sony Michel Downgraded To Out For Monday Night's Game Vs. ChiefsThe Patriots are already down their starting quarterback for Monday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Now they'll be without running back Sony Michel.