SALEM (CBS) – Over the weekend, the streets of Salem were busy with visitors even in the middle of a pandemic.
“People were playing by the rules,” said Jackie Russell, owner of Ye Olde Pepper Candy Companie. “They were reading signs, wearing their masks.”
Tim Haigh, owner of the Italian café Bambolina welcomes the business, as long as everyone continues to play by the rules. “From what we experienced all the guests were abiding by the social distancing regulations,” Haigh said.
October is usually a very good time of year for Salem businesses and Mayor Kim Driscoll said she is going to keep a close eye on crowd size. “We’re definitely busier than we’d want to be considering it’s a pandemic,” Driscoll said.
While she was happy to see the town buzzing, there were some issues. “I think people adhering to the occupancy restrictions was good, in terms of not letting too many people in, but it did create pooling outside,” Driscoll said.
The city has added a page to its website that will let visitors know how crowded places are. The Witch City will only get busier this month.
For more information about Covid-19 restrictions in Salem visit: www.hauntedhappenings.org/covid19/