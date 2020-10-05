BOSTON (CBS) – If you were caught in a bit of traffic on Interstate 93 during the Monday morning commute in Boston, you may have your favorite football team to thank.
After the Patriots-Chiefs game was rescheduled for Monday night, New England players and coaches were forced to travel Monday morning after returning negative coronavirus tests.
Massachusetts State Police provided an escort for the buses to Logan Airport, which caused all traffic in the area to come to a stop.
Spokesman Dave Procopio said it was part of a “regular, longstanding detail,” adding the lane closure was brief.
“The escort of the Patriots’ buses is a regular, longstanding detail paid for by the team to ensure secure transit to the airport, similar to any other paid detail escort for motorcades or specialized material transports,” said Procopio. “Because we make every effort to minimize disruption to motorists, today’s escort necessitated a lane closure that lasted only approximately three minutes.”