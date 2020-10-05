BOSTON (CBS) — Monday night’s Patriots-Chiefs matchup is on. The Patriots did not have any more positive COVID-19 tests on Monday morning and are now making their way to Kansas City.

The Chiefs also received the all clear on Monday morning.

Source: All clear for both the #Chiefs and #Patriots, and the game is on as scheduled. NE is traveling now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2020

The Patriots are making a rare game-day departure for their destination, with the two teams set to play at 7:05 p.m. on Monday evening on CBS. The Patriots will depart New England on two different planes leaving two different airports — one from Logan Airport in Boston and one from TF Green in Providence — at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

Traffic stopped on 93 as #Patriots buses are escorted to the airport. The team is headed to Kansas City for tonight's game. @RochieWBZ reports everything is on track for them to play tonight… "last hurdle will be PCR test results which will come later on today" @wbz pic.twitter.com/1F6rK3zV8b — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) October 5, 2020

Once arriving in Kansas City, the Patriots will make a three-hour stop at their hotel, according to ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss. They will return home for New England late Monday night.

The Patriots planes are scheduled to land at MCI at around 11 a.m. CT. Anyone who’s been there knows—It’s a good 35 minutes from that airport to Arrowhead. Kickoff at 6 p.m. CT. Gonna be one long day for New England. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 5, 2020

The Patriots and the Chiefs were originally scheduled to play Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m., but that game was postponed on Saturday after New England quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19. No other Patriots players have tested positive since Newton’s diagnosis.

Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer is set to start in place of Newton. The Patriots are also bringing practice squad quarterback Jake Dolegala with them to K.C., according to NESN’s Doug Kyed. He’ll likely remain on the practice squad unless the Patriots need an emergency quarterback heading into the game.

With Monday night’s game on CBS/WBZ-TV, it will mark the first time that the Patriots will ever play on Monday night on CBS — the first-ever nationally televised Monday night game on the network.