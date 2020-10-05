BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL has already started an investigation to determine if the Patriots followed all of the league’s COVID-19 protocols in the wake of Cam Newton’s positive test over the weekend.
The NFL acted quickly to investigate the Patriots, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, who noted that the league did not act as swiftly when the Tennessee Titans received a rash of positive tests last week. Florio points out that the league took several days to start its investigation of the Titans, but they acted much more swiftly with the Patriots, who had just one positive test.
From Florio:
Per a league source, the NFL promptly launched an investigation into whether the Patriots complied with all relevant protocols, after news of quarterback Cam Newton‘s positive test emerged.
There hadn’t even been (and still hasn’t been) a second positive in New England. Which makes it a bit strange, to say the least, that the NFL moved so quickly.
It’s unclear whether the NFL also has launched an investigation in Kansas City regarding its single positive test, generated by practice-squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu.
If this investigation is anything like the one the NFL launched against the Patriots over member of Kraft Sports Productions filming the Cincinnati Bengals from a Cleveland press box last season, we can expect the results to be announced sometime in the middle of 2021 — if they even release their findings.
Sunday’s Patriots-Chiefs game was postponed after Newton’s diagnosis, rescheduled for Monday night at 7 p.m. on CBS/WBZ-TV.