BOSTON (CBS) — Layoffs, fare hikes and service cuts are all on the table when it comes to balancing the MBTA budget. The board met Monday to discuss a projected budget shortfall of as much as $577 million next year.
Fewer people are riding the buses, subways and trains as they continue to work from home. Ridership on the subway is at 24.5% of pre-pandemic levels; on buses it’s about 40%.
“We have a little bit of an increase heading into September and throughout September it has been relatively steady,” General Manager Steve Poftak said.
Ridership on the Commuter Rail is “significantly lower” at 12% of pre-pandemic levels. There are only about 15,000 riders during the morning rush hour, which is 8.5% of normal peak time.
The MBTA says difficult decisions will be made by Dec. 7.