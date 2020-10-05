Damien Harris Off IR, Will Play For Patriots Vs. ChiefsDamien Harris is active for the Patriots against the Chiefs on Monday night, which should help New England deal with the absences of Cam Newton and Sony Michel -- the team's top two rushers on the young season.

Patriots Reportedly Place Running Back Sony Michel On IRThe Patriots are already down their starting quarterback for Monday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Now they'll be without running back Sony Michel.

Red Sox Ratings Took A Steep Drop In 2020Unsurprisingly, not many people tuned in to watch the Red Sox go 24-36 in 2020.

'Real Risk' For Coronavirus Outbreak On Patriots Road Trip, Despite Negative TestsFor Patriots players and coaches, the road trip to play the Chiefs doesn’t come without risk of a potential coronavirus outbreak.

Jaylen Brown Earns NBA Community Assist AwardCeltics swingman Jaylen Brown has been named one of the NBA's five recipients of the End of Season NBA Cares Community Assist Award, the league announced Monday.