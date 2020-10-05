Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 465 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 20 additional deaths in the state on Monday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 132,905 while the total number of deaths is 9,315.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts held steady at 1.1%.
As of Monday, there are 473 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 35 from Sunday. There are 88 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 11,265 new tests reported Monday. A total of 2,317,871 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.