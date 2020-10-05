Comments
LAKEVILLE (CBS) — One man has died and another person suffered life-threatening injuries after their motorcycles crashed in Lakeville on Sunday. The town fire department said it responded to Route 140 North at about 5 p.m. for a report of “two motorcycles down.”
“While responding to the scene, firefighters were notified by State Police that the operators of the motorcycles had been badly injured,” the fire department said.
The department said Monday morning that one motorcyclist has died from his injuries.
There was no immediate information on what caused the crash. The Taunton Fire Department also assisted on scene.