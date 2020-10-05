Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Santa Claus won’t be coming to the Enchanted Village in Avon this Christmas.
Jordan’s Furniture confirmed on Monday that due to the coronavirus pandemic, its holiday tradition will not take place this year. The village dates back to the 1960s when it was first on display in Boston’s Downtown Crossing.
The company said the decision was made “out of caution for the safety and well-being of our customers and employees.”
Jordan’s said it will still offer its signature blueberry muffins at its Avon location starting in November.