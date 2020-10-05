Patriots RB Sony Michel Downgraded To Out For Monday Night's Game Vs. ChiefsThe Patriots are already down their starting quarterback for Monday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Now they'll be without running back Sony Michel.

Patriots Traveling To Kansas City After No New Positive Tests Monday MorningThe Patriots had no new positive COVID-19 tests on Monday morning, so Monday night's matchup with the Chiefs is a go.

NFL Reportedly Wasted No Time Investigating Patriots After Cam Newton's Positive TestThe NFL was already in New England to investigate whether or not the Patriots followed all of the league's COVID-19 protocols in the wake of Cam Newton's positive test over the weekend.

Tom Brady Watch: QB Throws 5 TDs For First Time Since 2017, Leads Bucs In Comeback VictoryEven now, in the year 2020, you simply cannot give Tom Brady an extra chance. At 43 years old, the greatest quarterback of all time can still absolutely kill you.

Cam Newton Says He Will 'Get Healthy And Self Reflect' After Coronavirus Positive TestPatriots quarterback Cam Newton posted on Instagram Sunday, his first comment since being diagnosed with coronavirus.