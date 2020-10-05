Comments
EASTHAMPTON (CBS) – Dozens of “We support our law enforcement” signs have been stolen from yards in Easthampton in recent weeks. After the latest report, police in the western Massachusetts town said they caught suspects in the act.
Easthampton Police said they were called to a “sign stealing in progress” around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
Responding officers found the car believed to be involved and the people who were suspected in the thefts. More than two dozen signs were recovered from the car.
Residents whose yard signs are stolen are encouraged to call police.