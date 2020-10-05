BOSTON (CBS) — In August, Cheers at Boston’s Faneuil Hall Marketplace closed for good after two decades in business. Now fans of the iconic TV series have a chance to grab a piece of memorabilia as the restaurant’s belongings are up for auction.
The Faneuil Hall bar and restaurant was a replica of the bar setting on the “Cheers” TV show. The Bull & Finch Pub on Beacon Street inspired the iconic series and is now known as Cheers Beacon Hill.
Some of the items up for bid include “Cheers” signage, floor mats and cut-outs of Carla Tortelli, Frasier Crane and Sam Malone. The online auction ends Tuesday at 11 a.m.
See the full list of auction items here.
The restaurant’s CEO said the coronavirus pandemic and problems with the Marketplace’s landlord were factors in the decision to close.