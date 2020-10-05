Jaylen Brown Earns NBA Community Assist AwardCeltics swingman Jaylen Brown has been named one of the NBA's five recipients of the End of Season NBA Cares Community Assist Award, the league announced Monday.

Tuukka Rask 'Remains A Big Part' Of Bruins Roster, According To Don SweeneyIf the Bruins are thinking of trading goaltender Tuukka Rask, Boston GM Don Sweeney is doing his best to keep it a secret.

NOW What Are We Watching For In Monday Night's Patriots-Chiefs Clash?We will be getting our Patriots-Chiefs showdown on Monday night, just not the matchup anyone was anticipating.

Patriots RB Sony Michel Downgraded To Out For Monday Night's Game Vs. ChiefsThe Patriots are already down their starting quarterback for Monday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Now they'll be without running back Sony Michel.

Patriots Travel To Kansas City After No New Positive Tests Monday MorningThe Patriots had no new positive COVID-19 tests on Monday morning, so Monday night's matchup with the Chiefs is a go.