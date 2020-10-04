WORCESTER (CBS) — Ghouls, goblins, pumpkins are putting people in Worcester the Halloween spirit. But what many consider the best part of Halloween, trick-or-treating, won’t happen in the city.

“I’m kind of sad about it because Halloween is really fun how kids get to go out, ring the doorbells, get candy, and have fun,” said 11-year-old Connor Griffin.

The city is asking people not to trick-or-treat door-to-door because of the coronavirus risk. Worcester has been declared a red zone city.

“We still have decorations for some sort of normalcy, at least for the little ones. But we are not giving out any candy,” Worcester resident Cindy Bonsu said.

Traditionally, the Frohock family on Forest Street goes all out for Halloween with all types of spooky decorations. They love to see the reaction on kids’ faces. “Pure joy and excitement. It’s just awesome and it’s going to be very sad not having kids come through this year,” Tracy Frohock said.

They typically have more than 400 visitors ring their doorbell every year and to see the ghostly display.

“At nighttime, it’s really amazing with all the lights on it. We keep no gore and all family-friendly,” Ken Frohock said.

Worcester is asking folks to be creative with their children by having private family scavenger hunts or zoom parties.

The Frohocks said they will miss the young children coming by their home, but they are still celebrating Halloween. “Halloween is still going to come, the trick or treating is what’s canceled, and we get it. We are in the middle of the pandemic, but we still need to have some joy in our lives and some fun,” Frohock said.

Connor’s mother Griffin is making up plans and games for her family to enjoy. “The kids are bummed out there will be no Halloween, but we are going to make it fun. We are going to do a little scavenger hunt around the house. We’re going to dress up in costumes. A few kids from our neighborhood are actually going to dress up and we’re going to do a zoom meeting,” Samantha said.