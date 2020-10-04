Cam Newton Says He Will 'Get Healthy And Self Reflect' After Coronavirus Positive TestPatriots quarterback Cam Newton posted on Instagram Sunday, his first comment since being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Patriots-Chiefs To Be Played Monday Night, NFL AnnouncesThe NFL announced that the Patriots and Chiefs will play Monday night if all tests continue to come back negative.

All Patriots And Chiefs Coronavirus Tests Come Back Negative SundayThe Patriots have not yet had any positive coronavirus tests outside of quarterback Cam Newton.

'It's Dreadful': Fans React To Cam Newton Testing Positive For COVID-19Fans were disappointed to hear their new star quarterback is sidelined after testing positive for the coronavirus.

BC Falls To UNC 26-22 In First Loss Of The Hafley EraThe Tar Heels delivered BC its first loss under new coach Jeff Hafley with a narrow 26-22 win.