Patriots-Chiefs To Be Played Monday Night, NFL AnnouncesThe NFL announced that the Patriots and Chiefs will play Monday night if all tests continue to come back negative.

All Patriots Sunday Coronavirus Tests Come Back Negative; Monday Game Versus Chiefs PossibleThe Patriots have reportedly not yet had any positive coronavirus tests outside of quarterback Cam Newton.

'It's Dreadful': Fans React To Cam Newton Testing Positive For COVID-19Fans were disappointed to hear their new star quarterback is sidelined after testing positive for the coronavirus.

BC Falls To UNC 26-22 In First Loss Of The Hafley EraThe Tar Heels delivered BC its first loss under new coach Jeff Hafley with a narrow 26-22 win.

When Can Cam Newton Return To Patriots? It Depends On Several FactorsCam Newton will not be playing this week. Looking ahead, though, when might the quarterback be able to return to action?