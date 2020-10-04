Comments
FOXBORO (CBS) – Assuming there are no additional positive coronavirus tests, the Patriots will play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday at 7:05 p.m., the NFL announced on Sunday.
The game was initially scheduled for Sunday at 4:25 p.m.
It was postponed when New England quarterback Cam Newton and a member of the Kansas City practice squad both tested positive for coronavirus.
All Patriots and Chiefs players who were tested Sunday were negative.
If that continues to be the case, the Patriots will leave Monday morning and play the Chiefs Monday night. The game will be carried on WBZ-TV and nationally on CBS stations.
The originally scheduled Monday Night Football Game between the Packers and Falcons will kick off at 8:50 p.m.