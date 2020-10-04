FOXBORO (CBS) — Police in Foxboro said a shoplifting incident ended with a head-on collision that left three people seriously injured Sunday. It happened on North Street around noon.
Police were initially called to the CVS on Washington Street for two reported shoplifters. While headed there, the officer saw a blue Chrysler minivan matching the description of the suspect’s car passing him in the opposite direction. The officer turned around and as he did so, the suspect’s car picked up speed, police said.
The officer lost sight of the minivan but less than half a mile down the road, the minivan had allegedly crashed head-on into a Honda Ridgeline. Police said the officer did not see the crash.
The minivan’s driver was seriously injured and med-flighted to a Boston hospital. A woman in the minivan and the driver of the Honda were both also seriously injured and taken to a Boston hospital. A dog who was in the Honda was taken to Tufts Veterinary Hospital in Walpole by Foxboro Animal Control.
Police haven’t released the identifies of anyone involved at this time. The incident is still under investigation.