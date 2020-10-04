Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 626 new confirmed coronavirus cases and three additional deaths in Massachusetts on Sunday.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 132,440 while the total number of deaths is 9,295.
As of Sunday, there are 438 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 22 from Saturday. There are 83 patients currently in intensive care.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.1%.
There were 18,981 new tests reported Sunday. A total of 2,306,606 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.