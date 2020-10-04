BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots have reportedly not yet had any positive coronavirus tests outside of quarterback Cam Newton. As a result, the team could reportedly depart Monday to play the Kansas City Chiefs that night if no additional positive tests arise.

ESPN reported that the team had a virtual meeting Saturday night and players were told that if tests continue to come back negative, the Chiefs and Patriots will likely play on Monday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN added that all tests taken Sunday morning came back negative.

All New England tests taken again this morning, after the negative tests on Saturday, came back negative again for a second straight day, source tells ESPN. Best-case scenario for the Patriots and the NFL so far. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2020

Newton was added to the league’s COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday, which means his positive test was confirmed.

According to the report, the NFL is not likely to determine when the game will be played until more test results are returned on Sunday.

During a Patriots' team meeting that started at 10am, the team was informed as of right now they will be playing their game against the Chiefs on Monday per sources. They were told they will fly tomorrow morning. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 4, 2020

The NFL Network also reported the teams are hoping to play Monday.

The current plan, pending the results of point of care tests, is for #Patriots–#Chiefs to play on Monday, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. It’s the preference from both teams, and there have been no additional positives so far, which is a positive sign. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2020

Coronavirus continues to be a challenge for the NFL. According to multiple reports Sunday, one more Tennessee Titans player and one staff member tested positive. That brings the total of positive tests on the team to 18 since last week.

The New Orleans Saints had a positive test upon their arrival in Detroit. But that result was determined to be a false positive and the teams are scheduled to play Sunday as planned.