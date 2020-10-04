Comments
GORHAM (CBS) — A 12-year-old girl from Massachusetts is seriously injured after a utility terrain vehicle crash in New Hampshire Sunday. The rented UTV, driven by one of the girl’s family members, rolled over, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.
It occurred on Smitty Trail on the outskirts of Jericho Lake State Park around 1:20 p.m.
First responders on the trail provided first aid and the girl was brought to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for a significant hand injury.
The crash is under investigation.