NFL Week 4 NFC North Picks: The Vikings 'Have To Open That Passing Game Up,' Says CBS Minnesota's Norman SeawrightIn Week 4 in the NFC North, the undefeated Bears and Packers look to keep their winning streaks alive, while the winless Vikings look to turn their season around.

Fantasy Football: Start Rams' Darrell Henderson, Sit Ravens' Mark Ingram In Week 4The Fantasy Football Today crew explains why they love the matchup for Henderson against the Giants and are worried about Ingram's workload against Washington.

Worcester Red Sox Unveil Their Mascot: Smiley BallThe Worcester Red Sox have a mascot. Meet, Smiley Ball.

Watch Tom Brady And The Bucs, Followed By Cam Newton And The Patriots On WBZ SundayNew England football fans, get ready for a doubleheader of NFL action this Sunday on WBZ-TV.

Bill Belichick Once Again Speaks Highly Of Cam Newton's 'Tremendous Leadership'In his short time in New England, Cam Newton has been a big hit for the Patriots. And it's not just all those touchdowns the quarterback has rushed for or catchy nicknames he's given to teammates.