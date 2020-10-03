NORWOOD (CBS) — A man died and another is critically injured after a crash on Interstate 95 early Saturday. Mass. State Police said the crash happened near Exit 11 in Norwood after a speeding car failed to pull over.
Troopers tried to stop the car as it passed through Sharon around 2:30 a.m. The car continued “traveling at a very high rate of speed” until it crashed and troopers immediately called EMS and the fire department, State Police said.
The driver, who is believed to be a 22-year-old man from Revere, was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The passenger, believed to be a 20-year-old man from Revere, was taken to Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
No other cars were involved. State Police are still investigating the crash.