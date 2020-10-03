CBSN BostonWatch Now
Tiffany Chan

PLYMOUTH (CBS) — A caravan on cars held a rolly rally in support of President Trump Saturday. The parade from Plymouth to Nashua, N.H. was in support of the president’s reelection.

Hundreds of cars participated and the crowd grew it stopped along the route and more cars joined from all over the state.

Attendees told WBZ-TV’s Tiffany Chan they came out to show their support, not necessarily change people’s views.

Cars were decorated with American flags, Make American Great Again signs, and Trump 2020 posters.

