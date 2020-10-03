PLYMOUTH (CBS) — A caravan on cars held a rolly rally in support of President Trump Saturday. The parade from Plymouth to Nashua, N.H. was in support of the president’s reelection.
Hundreds of cars participated and the crowd grew it stopped along the route and more cars joined from all over the state.
A Vietnamese family decking out their van with Trump posters and flags. Apparently there’s a contest to see who has the most swagged out car.
Rally goers say they’re not here to change people’s views—just to voice their support for the President. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/glBGnHbNrV
— Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyChanWBZ) October 3, 2020
Attendees told WBZ-TV’s Tiffany Chan they came out to show their support, not necessarily change people’s views.
A much larger crowd at the #Lexington service station. I’m told there are more cars than expected, so they’re moving the #Trump2020 rally to a Londonderry, NH flee market. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/LiFjTmknDF
— Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyChanWBZ) October 3, 2020
Cars were decorated with American flags, Make American Great Again signs, and Trump 2020 posters.