BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 600 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 17 additional deaths in the state on Saturday. The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.1%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 131,814 while the total number of deaths is 9,292.
There were 13,813 new tests reported Saturday. A total of 2,287,625 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Saturday, there are 416 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of five from Friday. There are 75 patients currently in intensive care.