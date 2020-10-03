MIDDLETON (CBS) – After a coronavirus outbreak at Middleton Jail was announced earlier this week, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department said on Saturday there are now more positive cases tied to the facility.
In a statement, the Sheriff’s Department says 25 inmates, 21 employees and two contractors from the jail have tested positive for COVID-19.
Earlier this week, a total of 14 inmates and nine jail employees tested positive for coronavirus, prompting the facility to suspend visits and appearances. The jail, which is located in Essex County, had begun allowing visitors again in July.
There have been no hospitalizations among the positive cases, and each case has had only mild symptoms.
“Like with so many other areas across the state, we are seeing a surge in this highly-contagious illness and this is despite having the most rigorous of health and safety protocols in place,” Sheriff Kevin F. Coppinger said in a statement. “We continue to work around the clock to fight back against this virus and to ensure the health and safety of all who live and work at our Middleton facility.”
Middleton is one of 23 Massachusetts communities considered high risk for coronavirus infections.
The Massachusetts Department of Health is now assisting in testing staff and inmates to contain the outbreak.