FOXBORO (CBS) – Patriots fans around Gillette Stadium have already embraced new quarterback Cam Newton, which made Saturday’s news even more disappointing.

As reported first by the NFL Network and ESPN, and later confirmed by the New England Patriots, Newton has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Cam is our only hope, and now COVID got him, so that’s a depressing situation,” Patriots fan Nathan Ko said.

News of Newton having COVID-19 came as a surprise over the weekend. Fans buying gear at the pro shop know this could be a game changer.

“I am so bummed. Well, I’m a little concerned about everything,” said Patriots fan Doreen Keville said. “This kind of could be the start of it all, especially since he’s the quarterback,”

Gabriel Soto drove all the way up from New Jersey just to see Gillette Stadium and watch Newton from afar.

“It’s dreadful to be honest. It’s upsetting. We’ve been waiting a long time to watch some football. And for him, I wanted to see him play,” Soto said.

Fans are hoping for a speedy recovery for Newton and anyone else with the virus.

“We got to make sure they are 100%, because we want them here for the long hall,” Keville said.

The Patriots-Chiefs game, scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, has now been postponed, with the NFL hoping to play the game Monday or Tuesday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter later tweeted that all the other Patriots tested negative on Saturday.