BOSTON (CBS) — Sunday’s NFL game between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs is postponed after players on both teams tested positive for COVID-19. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh tweeted his support to the players after news broke Saturday.
“Sad to hear about the #COVID19 positive diagnosis and the postponement of NE vs. KC. Wishing them a smooth and speedy recovery. Please know that all of New England has your back in this fight,” the mayor said.
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is reportedly among the players who tested positive.
Sad to hear about the #COVID19 positive diagnosis and the postponement of NE vs KC. Wishing them a smooth and speedy recovery. Please know that all of New England has your back in this fight. Go @Patriots 🏈 https://t.co/G9UMbeMRS8
— Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) October 3, 2020
The game will be rescheduled for Monday or Tuesday.
Patriots-Chiefs is now the second game this weekend that has been postponed due to COVID-19. Sunday’s Tennessee-Pittsburgh game was postponed earlier this week after the Titans has several players and staff members test positive.