BOSTON (CBS) — The Worcester Red Sox have a mascot. Meet, Smiley Ball.
The Red Sox Triple-A affiliate, which is set to move into their new digs in Worcester from Providence, Rhode Island next year, revealed their mascot on Friday. Fittingly, Smiley Ball made his official debut on World Smile Day.
Hello Smiley Ball!#WorldSmileDay pic.twitter.com/q2L0fCtwkY
— Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) October 2, 2020
Smiley Ball had a celebratory birthday party on Worcester Common on Friday morning, with some other local mascots — including Paws (the PawSox mascot), Orson the Polar Bear and Arthur the Pirate from the Mass Pirates of the Indoor Football League — joined in on the celebration.
Smiley Ball is a fitting mascot for the new WooSox, with the famous Smiley Face designed by Worcester’s own Harvey Ball in 1963. Ball’s son, Charlie, was also at Friday’s celebration.
The Worcester Red Sox unveiled the jersey and hats they’ll wear during their inaugural season back in August.