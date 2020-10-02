BREAKING NEWS:President Trump, First Lady Test Positive For Coronavirus
BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy wished President Trump well Friday morning hours after the president announced he had coronavirus, but he followed it up with – “Wear a god damn mask.”

Kennedy made the statement in a Tweet, writing, “I wish the President and everyone around him a fast recovery. Wear a god damn mask.”

There has been no comment yet from the White House on Kennedy’s tweet.

The president has Trump downplayed basic coronavirus precautions like mask-wearing during the pandemic.

