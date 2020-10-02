Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy wished President Trump well Friday morning hours after the president announced he had coronavirus, but he followed it up with – “Wear a god damn mask.”
Kennedy made the statement in a Tweet, writing, “I wish the President and everyone around him a fast recovery. Wear a god damn mask.”
— Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) October 2, 2020
There has been no comment yet from the White House on Kennedy’s tweet.
The president has Trump downplayed basic coronavirus precautions like mask-wearing during the pandemic.
