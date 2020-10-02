CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Two workers in Cambridge were hurt Friday morning after a lift they were working on fell over.
It happened around 10 a.m. outside a home on Hampshire Street. The Cambridge and Somerville fire departments worked together to rescue the workers.
“The important thing is the officers and the Fire Department acted very quickly to get the people that needed to the hospital, to the hospital,” said Somerville Police Chief David Fallon.
“I was very worried because obviously that’s a long way to fall, but because I heard both of their voices, I wasn’t as concerned right from the beginning. But it was a terrible, terrible scene,” said witness Gail Sarni.
There is no word yet on how severe the injuries are or what caused the lift to collapse.