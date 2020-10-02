WRENTHAM (CBS) — A 48-year-old man will face charges after he allegedly stole a truck owned by the Boston Water and Sewer Commission and led Mass. State Police on a chase that ended in Westport.
Boston Police broadcasted a description of the stolen water truck around 12:20 p.m. on Friday, and said the truck’s GPS placed it on Interstate 495 in Wrentham.
Mass. State Police troopers tried to pull the truck over after finding it in Franklin, a statement from State Police said. Rhode Island State Police were notified that the pursuit might cross state lines when the truck went exited onto I-95 South.
State Police said the truck was followed by Rhode Island troopers until returning to Mass. on Route 195 in Seekonk.
The driver finally stopped in Westport several minutes after getting a flat tire from a device deployed by a Mass. State Police trooper. The man was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital for an evaluation. He will be summonsed to court at a later date.