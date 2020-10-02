Comments
STOUGHTON (CBS) — A Brockton woman was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that left 23-year-old Aquilino Sol Lopez dead in Stoughton last Sunday. Shandi Cardoza, 31, is expected to be arraigned in Stoughton District Court Friday, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.
She is charged with leaving the scene of a collision causing death, motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, leaving the scene of a collision causing property damage, and tampering with evidence.
Police said Lopez was riding a scooter home from work around 2 a.m. when he was hit at the intersection of Route 139 and Route 24.
The driver was not at the scene when first responders arrived.