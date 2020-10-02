BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots got back in the win column last weekend, but now they face their biggest test of the season: A matchup with the defending Super Bowl Champs on their home turf.

The Patriots hit the road in Week 4 to take on the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that has shown no signs of slowing down after winning it all last season. Patrick Mahomes and the KC offense is firing on all cylinders to start the new season, averaging a robust 30.3 points and 433 total yards per game. The Chiefs defense has been pretty solid too, allowing just six touchdowns over the first three weeks.

Sunday afternoon will be another great road test for the Patriots, who fell to the Seahawks in Seattle two weeks ago in a valiant 35-30 battle. The WBZ/CBS Boston sports team didn’t like New England’s chances in their first road game of the season, and are split about the Patriots handing the Chiefs their first loss of the season this weekend.

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

The way to beat the Kansas City Chiefs is to keep Patrick Mahomes and their high flying offense off the field. The way that the Patriots ran the ball last week against the Raiders, they may just do that again. It’s all about ball control on Sunday.

The Patriots are seven-point underdogs, but don’t tell them that. They plan on winning and handing KC their first loss of the season.

Bill Belichick is going to make it very difficult for Mahomes. Don’t be surprised if you see more defensive backs on the field at the same time. Coach is going to mix it up and perhaps show Mahomes something he’s not used to seeing.

Very few are picking the Pats, so here we go…

Patriots 34, Chiefs 28

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

The Chiefs have looked unstoppable at times in their 3-0 start. Ball control and points are key to a Pats win. New England’s run game has two games with over 200 yards on the ground so far this season, which is a huge factor in their favor this weekend.

The question is, can this young defense do enough to limit Mahomes and KC’s high-flying offense? It’s a tough task, but a great learning day for the D for down the road.

Chiefs 34, Patriots 28

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV Sports

This is why last week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders was so important. Going into KC and trying to beat the Chiefs will be a tough task. The Pats will have to rely on two facets of their game and one of them is very shaky right now.

The running game will be the most important. Playing keep away from Mahomes is your best chance to slow him down, but when he does have the ball, he’ll be throwing against a questionable Pats secondary. New England is letting up big plays and that could and will be the downfall on Sunday afternoon.

Chiefs 34, Patriots 27

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

The Chiefs are on a different level than everyone else right now. Maybe Sunday will be another exciting close game, but if the New England secondary continues to struggle, Mahomes is going to pick them apart with ease.

Keeping the ball our of Mahomes’ hands will be key, so the Pats should lean on Cam Newton and his stable of running backs to move the ball. But if the KC offense gets going, they’re going to put points up in a hurry, and I don’t think the Patriots can keep up with that attack.

Chiefs 34, Patriots 24

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

Hey you know what? You wanna gets nuts? Come on: Let’s get nuts!

I’ll put the Chiefs down for a letdown game after their big Monday night party. And I’ll spotlight the Chiefs’ run defense, which has been downright bad. They allow 5.28 yards per rush. They allowed 153 rushing yards per game. They rank in the bottom five in both categories. On the other end, the Patriots run the ball like bullies.

Maybe it’s that simple?

Cam Newton, Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead and J.J. Taylor run the Patriots to victory for the second straight week. Why not?

Patriots 30, Chiefs 28

