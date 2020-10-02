Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 753 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths in the state on Friday. The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.1%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 131,214 while the total number of deaths is 9,275.
There were 21,451 new tests reported Friday. A total of 2,273,812 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Friday, there are 421 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 15 from Thursday. There are 79 patients currently in intensive care.