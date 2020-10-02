QUINCY (CBS) — Dorchester native Mark Wahlberg has made a big donation to keep students and teachers safe during the coronavirus pandemic. The actor and his nutrition company Performance Inspired have teamed up with lifestyle brand LifeToGo to give 1.3 million disposable face masks to schools across the country.
Wahlberg and the companies worked with local districts in select cities to figure out where the face masks were most needed. Schools in Quincy and Woonsocket, Rhode Island received masks locally. Masks also went to schools in Bentonville, Arkansas; Boise, Idaho, Chicago; Cincinnati; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Lakeland, Florida; Minneapolis; Portland, Oregon; Rochester, New York; Salisbury, North Carolina and San Antonio.
Billboards featuring Wahlberg thanking essential workers are going up in those markets. In a video announcing the donation, Wahlberg thanked those fighting the pandemic on the front lines.
“Every day brings a new challenge, but we continue to pray for you and your families,” he said.