BILLERICA (CBS) – A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his grandmother in Billerica. On Thursday, Billerica Police responded to a Village Lane home and found 69-year-old Ellen Scaringi suffering from apparent trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said 26-year-old James Forsythe, who had been living at the home since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, assaulted Scaringi and then fled the scene in her car.
State Police said Forsythe crashed his grandmother’s car on 495 South in Bolton Thursday morning. He was transported to a Worcester hospital for treatment.
Investigators said there were no signs of forced entry into the home.
The Middlesex District Attorney said an arrest warrant was issued for Forsythe “in connection with violating a pre-trial condition that he stay away from the Village Lane residence that was in place in connection with an open domestic abuse case with the same victim from May 2019 out of Lowell District Court.”
Forsythe remains hospitalized and is scheduled to be arraigned virtually on Friday.