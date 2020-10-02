Comments
TOPSFIELD (CBS) – We have a winner in the New England giant pumpkin weigh-off. Even though the Topsfield Fair was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, one of the highlights of the event every year continued Friday morning.
Steve Sperry of Johnston, Rhode Island was awarded first place for his pumpkin weighing 1,986 pounds.
Sperry told reporters he’s been growing giant pumpkins for 22 years and spends about five hours a day tending to them.
“It’s a way for an older guy to still compete,” he said.
This was the 36th annual pumpkin contest at the fair. There weren’t as many entries as last year and this year’s socially distant weigh-in was not open to the public.