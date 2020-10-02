Fantasy Football: Start Rams' Darrell Henderson, Sit Ravens' Mark Ingram In Week 4The Fantasy Football Today crew explains why they love the matchup for Henderson against the Giants and are worried about Ingram's workload against Washington.

Worcester Red Sox Unveil Their Mascot: Smiley BallThe Worcester Red Sox have a mascot. Meet, Smiley Ball.

Watch Tom Brady And The Bucs, Followed By Cam Newton And The Patriots On WBZ SundayNew England football fans, get ready for a doubleheader of NFL action this Sunday on WBZ-TV.

Bill Belichick Once Again Speaks Highly Of Cam Newton's 'Tremendous Leadership'In his short time in New England, Cam Newton has been a big hit for the Patriots. And it's not just all those touchdowns the quarterback has rushed for or catchy nicknames he's given to teammates.

Patriots-Chiefs Week 4 PredictionsWill the Patriots hand the Chiefs their first loss of the season? The WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports team weighs in.