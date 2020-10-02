BOSTON (CBS) – A man has been charged in a horrific pickup truck crash at the entrance to the Boston Public Garden that left a woman critically hurt. Keith Andrade will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Friday.
According to WBZ-TV I-Team sources, a firefighter left the truck running outside the Boylston Street fire station Thursday afternoon when a man stole it and took off. A short time later, it crashed through the garden gate at the corner of Boylston and Charles Street South.
A woman who had been walking on the sidewalk was pinned under the debris. A nurse and a doctor rushed to help her before she was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses said the driver, later identified by police as Andrade, simply walked away. Police confirmed Friday he had been arrested, but they have not said yet where they found him.