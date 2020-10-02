BOSTON (CBS) – There is something for fall lovers, something for art lovers, and something for Fido on this week’s To Do List.

FOLIAGE CRUISE

If you love this time of year, we have the activity for you – a 90-minute fall foliage cruise along the Charles River so you can take in the spectacular views. The Charles Riverboat Company is offering tours on the weekends through November 8, complete with complimentary apple cider onboard. Tickets are sold at a reduced capacity, so reservations in advance are strongly encouraged.

charlesriverboat.com/tours/special-events/

When: October 10 – November 8, Saturdays and Sundays

Where: 100 CambridgeSide Place, Cambridge

Cost: Adult- $29.50, Senior/Student- $26.50, Child Under 12 Years- $22.50

DOGTOBERFEST

Harpoon Dogtoberfest is virtual this year on October 4. Register to get a Wag Bag with some goodies for you and your furry friend. Don’t forget to pick out a show-stopping outfit for the canine costume contest, and take part in a one mile fun run – or walk – with your pup.

harpoondogtoberfest.com/

When: October 4

Where: Online at harpoondogtoberfest.com

Cost: $35-$40

ART WALK

The Beacon Hill Art Walk is online this weekend, with the two-day art sale starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. It’s a great way to support local artists during tough times, and pick up some one of a kind works from painters, sculptors, photographers, and more.

beaconhillartwalk.com/

When: October 3 & 4

Where: Online at beaconhillartwalk.com/

Cost: Prices Vary