BOSTON (CBS) — In his short time in New England, Cam Newton has been a big hit for the Patriots. And it’s not just all those touchdowns the quarterback has rushed for or catchy nicknames he’s given to teammates.

Newton’s leadership skills have been lauded by nearly everyone on the team, including head coach Bill Belichick, who was once again signing the praises of his quarterback on Friday morning. Belichick applauded Newton’s ability to build relationships with everyone in the organization, in addition to all of the confidence he instills on everyone he works with.

“Cam does a great job of connecting with everybody,” Belichick told reporters on Friday. “Whether it’s his teammates, his receivers, guys on defense, other people in the organization. I think the captain voting, not that that’s the ultimate final determination of leadership, but I think the fact that he’s been here a pretty short amount of time and earned that type of respect and support from his teammates is pretty impressive. I think it’s across the board. It’s the offensive line, it’s the receivers, it’s all the offensive players and coaches, and it extends into other areas as well like special teams and defense and other people in the organization. I think that we’ve all seen that and it’s impressive.”

Belichick said a big part of Newton building such great relationships is the fact that the quarterback is at Gillette Stadium more than anyone else.

“He’s here a lot. He’s in the building and he’s visible. He’s in sight and he’s connecting with people as much as any player,” said Belichick. “He’s in the building more than any player on the team, he spends a lot of time talking and connecting and building relationships with those people. He has tremendous leadership.”

