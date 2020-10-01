Comments
WELLFLEET (CBS) – Wellfleet Beach lifeguards were making their morning sweep of the beach when they came across an unexpected item.
While lifeguards were cleaning the beach last week, they found a full spine of a marine animal.
According to the lifeguards, after a little research online and a check with marine experts, the spine appears to have come from a great white shark.
“We’re sorry this guy had to perish, but happy that he (or she) left a little something behind as a message from the past about his (or her) visit to the #wellfleetbeaches,” lifeguards posted.