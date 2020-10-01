Comments
WILMINGTON (CBS) — Police have announced charges in their search for a robber on a motorcycle who hit three different banks on the same day. Caio Costa, a 25-year-old from Methuen, is charged with masked armed robbery in connection with a Sept. 18th robbery at Wilmington’s Reading Cooperative Bank.
Bank staff called 911 and reported being robbed by someone wearing a motorcycle helmet who demanded money and then fled on his motorcycle. Authorities added the robber to the Massachusetts Most Wanted list.
Wilmington police said Costa is also a suspect in bank robberies throughout the region, including Chelmsford and Lowell.
Costa is due to be arraigned in Woburn District Court at a later date.