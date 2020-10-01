CBSN BostonWatch Now
WILMINGTON (CBS) — Police have announced charges in their search for a robber on a motorcycle who hit three different banks on the same day. Caio Costa, a 25-year-old from Methuen, is charged with masked armed robbery in connection with a Sept. 18th robbery at Wilmington’s Reading Cooperative Bank.

Bank staff called 911 and reported being robbed by someone wearing a motorcycle helmet who demanded money and then fled on his motorcycle. Authorities added the robber to the Massachusetts Most Wanted list.

Wilmington police said Costa is also a suspect in bank robberies throughout the region, including Chelmsford and Lowell.

Bank robbery suspect on motorcycle (Image credit Mass Most Wanted)

Costa is due to be arraigned in Woburn District Court at a later date.

 

