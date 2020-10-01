BOSTON (CBS) – The coronavirus cluster that was discovered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital has risen to a total of 45 cases.
As of Wednesday night, 33 employees and 12 patients connected to the cluster have tested positive.
The cluster was first discovered September 24 when seven patients and 11 employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The hospital has since tested a total of 6,718 employees. All current inpatients are also being tested and will be repeated every three days. All patients are tested when they are admitted to Brigham and Women’s.
According to the hospital’s Infection Control team, the cluster has been contained to two inpatient units – 16A and 14CD of Braunwald Tower.
Contact tracing is underway, but the hospital said it is currently unable to determine if the cluster began with a staff member or patient.