BOSTON (CBS) – Researchers at Princeton, Johns Hopkins, and UC Berkeley studied more than a half a million people in India who were exposed to the novel coronavirus.
They found that continued spread was driven by only a small percentage of people who became infected.
In fact, about 70 percent of those infected did not infect any of their close contacts while about eight percent turned out to be superspreaders, accounting for 60 percent of new infections.
They also found that kids were very efficient at transmitting the virus, especially to one another and especially in households.