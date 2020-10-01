DANVERS (CBS) – Two people have been arrested for a stabbing at the Danvers Indoor Sports complex overnight, police said Thursday.
Officers were called to the facility on Andover Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Owner Kelly Cragg told WBZ-TV there was an altercation between a customer and his front desk employee and that the worker was attacked.
Danvers Police later said two young men, 21-year-old Crismael Lithgow of Revere and a 17-year-old, were involved and both were arrested. They’re charged with armed assault with intent to murder.
Cragg did not know the condition of the employee. Police said he was taken to a local hospital with what they described as “non-life threatening injuries.”
Lithgow will be arraigned Thursday in Salem District Court and the teen, whose name has not been released because of his age, will be arraigned in Salem Juvenile Court.
Police did not release any information about what happened. Officers from Peabody and Middleton and a State Police K-9 were called in to help with the investigation overnight.
They spent time searching in and around the building with flashlights, carefully combing through bushes and sorting through a trash can. Officers also searched a car that was parked outside the building and it was later towed away.