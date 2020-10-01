Ainge On Walker's Postseason Health: Kemba Wasn't KembaKemba Walker didn't want to make any excuses after the Celtics fell in the Eastern Conference Finals, but the point guard was clearly not himself throughout Boston's playoff run. Now that the season is over, the Celtics are going to do everything they can to get Kemba back to being Kemba.

Patriots In A Rare Spot As 7-Point Underdogs Vs. ChiefsThe Patriots are seven-point underdogs against the Chiefs in Week 4, which has only happened two other times since the franchise started winning Super Bowls back in 2002.

Hurley's Picks: Titans' COVID Outbreak A Blunt Reminder Of NFL's Volatility In 2020It seemed like, against all odds, the NFL was pulling off a coast-to-coast tackle football program in the middle of a pandemic. As we now know, it was indeed too good to be true.

Sony Michel Pops Up On Patriots' Injury Report With Quad IssueSony Michel broke free for the two longest runs of his career on Sunday. On Wednesday, though, he landed on the Patriots' injury report.

James White, Damien Harris, Gunner Olszewski Return To Patriots PracticeThe Patriots offense is getting some reinforcements as they prepare for a big Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Three players returned to practice on Wednesday, including running back James White.