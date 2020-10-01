DANVERS (CBS) – Several police officers were called to the Danvers Indoor Sports complex overnight after the owner said one of his employees was attacked there.
Owner Kelly Cragg told WBZ-TV there was an altercation between a customer and his front desk employee around 11 p.m. Wednesday and that the worker was assaulted.
Police were called in and multiple officers went in and out of the complex with K-9 dogs. Investigators also spent time searching around the building with flashlights, carefully combing through bushes and sorting through a trash can.
Officers also searched a car that was parked outside the building and it was later towed away.
Cragg did not know the condition of the employee.
There has been no comment yet from Danvers police.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.