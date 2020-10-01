Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 708 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 23 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 130,461 while the total number of deaths is 9,265.
There were 18,159 new tests reported Thursday. A total of 2,252,361 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Thursday, there are 436 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 2 from Wednesday. There are 84 patients currently in intensive care.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.1%.