BOSTON (CBS) – One of the world’s most well known stars is bravely sharing a mother’s deepest pain. From her hospital bed, Chrissy Teigen shared her tears for Jack – the son she and John Legend lost nearly halfway through their pregnancy. “On this darkest of days,” Teigen tweeted, “Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real?”
“When you miscarry you feel physically like your body has failed you, and emotionally you feel very alone,” said Arielle Spiegel.
Spiegel has cried Teigen’s same tears.
“Two and a half years of fertility struggles, multiple rounds of IVF and other treatments, four pregnancy losses,” she shared.
While Teigen’s tragic loss triggers Arielle’s own grief, it also sheds comforting light on the dark path so many women walk alone.
“You see on social media everyone with their pregnancy announcements. Nobody is announcing they had a miscarriage or had trouble getting to that point. They’re just sharing the end result,” Spiegel said.
Spiegel founded Cofertility.com to provide women and couples with fertility resources, answers and community. She finally welcomed sweet Levi this year, and marvels over the miracle he – and every baby – is.
“It’s hard, it changes you forever,” Spiegel said. “Hopefully there’s a rainbow at the end of that journey.”