CHELSEA (CBS) – A small child was inside a car that was shot several times in Chelsea Thursday night. It happened near the Carter Street off-ramp on Route 1 South at about 7:30 p.m.
Police said three people in a black Mitsubishi SUV fired shots at the car, hitting it three times. Video from the scene shows bullet holes in the driver’s side window and door.
The man driving the car was grazed by a bullet and taken to the hospital as a precaution. The child was not harmed.
The suspects continued south over the Tobin Bridge.
Police believe an argument at the Square One Mall in Saugus may have led to the shooting.
Highway cameras and license plate readers are currently being reviewed.